PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Every day many Italians go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his predictions on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai broadcasts such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts that are then reported online by various newspapers. What do the stars predict for tomorrow? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrowFriday June 23, 2023, for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online:

ARIES

Dear Aries, you will be faced with a forced choice in love: either in or out. Interesting news is arriving at work and there may also be changes of headquarters. Changes are not always negative, in fact they are often excellent opportunities for success.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Friday 23 June 2023), you have the moon in your sign so emotions will be the protagonists of this day. At work, it’s the perfect time to ask for a raise, so don’t hesitate.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, in love you have to move forward and leave behind a stormy past. It is useless to get overwhelmed by what has been, look to the future with optimism and determination. At work, be open to new collaborations. It might be time for a change of scenery or to look forward.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, love is booming and relationships with Tauruses and Virgos are favored. At work it would be better not to go too far, before making decisions, seek advice.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Friday 23 June 2023), in love beware of some discomfort. Try not to exaggerate with words and, if you can, take some time for yourself. At work there are still some obstacles but with patience you will be able to do everything.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, heaven speaks of love so if you are still single start looking around. There is still a bit of tension at work but try not to get overwhelmed by nervousness. Set yourself priorities and you will see that everything works out.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TOMORROW, JUNE 23, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow, is that of the Virgin: in love a shining sky. Don’t get nervous at work.

