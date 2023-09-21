Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Friday 22 September 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a true authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts which are then reported online by various newspapers. What do the stars predict for tomorrow? Below are the forecastsPaolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow, Friday 22 September 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online:

ARIES

Dear Aries, your desire for adventure, to explore new horizons and to dive into new discoveries is at its peak in these hours of September, after all on this day your energy level will be at its maximum. But all this won’t be enough to make this Friday optimal. Love doesn’t do much, maybe it’s not your priority or maybe there are unresolved issues…

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Friday 22 September 2023), the path you have undertaken presents several obstacles, health is probably the most precarious sector at this time of the year. Don’t worry, but take better care of yourself. Even in love, things aren’t going swimmingly, on the contrary, there are conflicts within the couple.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, your ability to adapt and your adventurous spirit seem to be lacking. There is something stopping you from being enterprising, your energy level is relatively low. Don’t worry about it, luck is on the rise and this could be the right time to take that courageous step you’ve been thinking about for a long time.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, in this period things aren’t going as you would like, but all in all they aren’t that bad either, it’s a matter of being patient to wait for better days. In love there are problems to solve and it doesn’t seem like the solutions are that close.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Friday 22 September 2023), not everything is going as it should. You have great energy, however your health could play some tricks on you. In love everything goes well, on this front there are no problems.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, there are some problems in the financial field, these are obstacles and unexpected events, however you will be able to manage everything in the best way. In love there is room for improvement, you could do more.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TOMORROW, SEPTEMBER 22, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign The luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow, is that of Aries: great energy to be exploited to the full.

