Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Friday June 2, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Every day many Italians go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his predictions on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai broadcasts such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts that are then reported online by various newspapers. What do the stars predict for tomorrow? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrowFriday June 2, 2023, for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online:

ARIES

Dear Aries, you have grown, matured. Now you can really take the plunge you’ve been trying to take for a long time. Possible important meetings during a move. Soon Venus will begin a transit that will last many months.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Friday 2 June 2023), if you are in a particular relationship, the knots will come home to roost. In general, all love relationships have been going through a revision phase for some time. Work chapter: you don’t have to break down, things will unlock but beware of fatigue over the next few hours. Hold on the weekend is almost here.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, only those who have been living in a disturbed relationship for some time will have to make a decision. As far as work is concerned, it’s a situation of change, it’s probable that we don’t have certainties, even for autumn.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, a summer is coming in which there will be more desire to laugh, to have fun. You must not get too involved in useless problems, pairs will form and your sign will be among the favourites. As for work, if someone has threatened your position, now you don’t have to think about it anymore.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Friday 2 June 2023), great news is on the way. The news will also be felt by those who live in long-standing relationships. The most solid couples, those who have been going on for at least a year, can plan a cohabitation or a marriage. Work Chapter: It’s a time when you can get feedback, but you have to fight. Keep fighting.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, possible some tension if you are dealing with Pisces and Sagittarius. Important week that pushes you to establish a valid relationship with the person you love. Work? You will make requests during this period with the certainty that long-awaited answers will soon arrive.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TOMORROW, JUNE 2, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow, is that of Leo: great news is coming for many of you. The work is also good, but there will be a fight.

