Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Friday, December 2, 2022 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Every day many Italians go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his predictions on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai broadcasts such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts that are then reported online by various newspapers. What do the stars predict for tomorrow? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrowFriday 2 December 2022, for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online:

ARIES

Dear Aries, if you are particularly nervous and agitated, there is no need to argue with those around you. Try to keep calm. You risk getting caught up in tension even in the workplace. Count to ten before opening your mouth.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Friday 2 December 2022), those who have a stable relationship can carry out large projects such as a marriage or children. Those who are single could have some nice adventures. Even just for one night. Don’t rush into work, give time to time.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, those who are alone can meet new people. After all, you can’t be alone for life. Get busy planning some outings. You will receive job offers, but be careful, it is not said that they are the right ones for you. Calmly weigh the pros and cons before accepting.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, you are more serene than in recent days. You may find solutions that you have not seen until now. Professionally everything is taking the turn you hoped for. In short, have a little patience. Everything will go right. Trust those around you.

LION

Dear Leos, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Friday 2 December 2022), throw yourself into the fray and don’t be afraid if something doesn’t go as you would like. Meet new people, both for love and friendships. You can plan new work projects. Prove your worth.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, it’s certainly not a great time. You are always too inclined to have discussions that do not lead to anything good in love. Instead, try to talk to your partner and find a solution. It’s not going well at work right now. Soon you will be able to redeem yourself.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TOMORROW, DECEMBER 2, 2022, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow, is Gemini: whoever is single can find a soul mate.

TOMORROW’S FORECAST FOR LIBRA, SCORPIO, SAGITTARIUS, CAPRICORN, AQUARIUS AND Pisces

THE HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK