Paolo Fox's horoscope for tomorrow, Friday June 16, 2023, for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo:

ARIES

Dear Aries, it’s the right day for new encounters so don’t lock yourself at home. You will be able to achieve great things. At work, keep working hard because great satisfactions are about to arrive. Oppose those who try to put a spanner in your works.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Friday 16 June 2023), try to spend more time with your loved one that you have recently neglected a bit. At work, stay focused and don’t get lost right now.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, the time has come to change your perspective on love and understand your partner’s efforts a little more. At work the period is positive, finally the stressful moment seems to have passed. You will know how to achieve great things and prove your worth.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, in love you are quite thoughtful and perhaps you are neglecting your partner a little. Try not to exaggerate because, on the other hand, these are really important people who can give you a hand in every field. At work, pay attention to tensions. Don’t argue with those around you.

LION

Dear Leos, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Friday 16 June 2023), open your heart and declare yourself to the person you like because the stars are in your favor. At work it is the right day to make requests.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, it’s a time of stress but you have to grit your teeth and wait for better times for love. At work, you have a new attitude that will take you far. You will be able to achieve great things in every aspect of your life.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TOMORROW, JUNE 16, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow, the luckiest among you is Leo: if there is a person you like, open up and you will achieve great things. Don’t hide and don’t back down. Excellent results at work.

