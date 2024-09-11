Paolo Fox Horoscope Today | Wednesday 11 September 2024 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

BALANCE

Dear Libra, during the next few hours try to forget the vicissitudes of the past: Venus wants to make you rediscover passion, in the arms of those you love or if you are single thanks to a new great love! Work chapter: with Jupiter in your favor you can ride the wave, Venus gives a certain amount of charm.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Wednesday, September 11, 2024), situations mature day by day: Venus will soon enter your sign. As for work, let’s hope that Venus will soon bring something good. This is an effective period for new projects. Get busy. Likewise, those who intend to start some lawsuit or request for compensation will be able to act freely.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, during the month of August that you have just left behind you, you have been really down or unavailable for various reasons, now in love you are recovering. You will only need to have time, give space to the most pleasant situations without starting prejudiced. Work? Jupiter opposite has undermined the field, making you worried about the start of a tiring program, disappointed by a change of group or unwanted role.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, you haven’t had time to devote to feelings but September will change course, the game will be back in your hands. Courage! The loves that are born in this period have romantic and poetic nuances. As for work, how much useless effort: lately you have had to glue the pieces that someone else had broken!

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Wednesday 11 September 2024), Venus helps love together with Jupiter. This is why a friendship can quickly become something more important. Unless there have been real definitive separations, even couples who have had problems can find good serenity. Work? Promising stars. You can remain optimistic.

FISH

Dear Pisces, there are many things you have to think about, you are in the balance and you do not know if you will have time to give space to love. If you have been living a situation for years, do not take everything for granted. As for work, Jupiter contrary brings distrust, fear of not making it, even if you show outward security.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, SEPTEMBER 11, 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign The luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is the one Scorpio: situations mature day by day, also because Venus will soon enter your sign.

