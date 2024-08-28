Paolo Fox Horoscope Today | Wednesday 28 August 2024 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a true authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his predictions on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tuoi) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the predictions of thePaolo Fox’s horoscope todayWednesday, August 28, 2024, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, during the next few hours you may feel the need to better balance your interpersonal relationships, avoiding misunderstandings and miscommunications. This is the right time to resolve any misunderstandings with friends or colleagues and restore harmony. As for work, try not to make hasty decisions.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Wednesday, August 28, 2024), you are determined and ready to face any challenge. As for work, your commitment will finally be noticed and appreciated by those in charge, just avoid conflicts with superiors that could create unnecessary tensions. In love, you may be tempted to test your partner.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, a love can be born now that Venus is no longer contrary. However, it will be necessary to avoid recriminations in all relationships that have remained standing. As for work, a project can restart during this period.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, August was a month of testing as far as feelings are concerned, those who have not passed a love test will be shown the door. This seems to be a period of study, of observation. As far as work is concerned, it is the right period to try to plan valid events also during the next few weeks. Someone may have decided to close a situation, change air.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Wednesday, August 28, 2024), this is an excellent time for you. Venus has begun a beautiful transit. Long-term couples, after having experienced a heavy July, will be ready to embrace each other again. As for work, an active week awaits you. The current period is the best one to use to draw up contracts and make agreements.

FISH

Dear Pisces, couple projects are back in favor but the past counts, there are those who argued too much in August, some will remember an unclear Ferragosto, now finally there is a different air. As for work, if you have to make a choice, it is the best time to propose yourself.

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE 2024

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, AUGUST 28, 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign The luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is the one Aquarius: great time for you. Venus has started a beautiful transit. Long-time couples will be ready to embrace each other again.

