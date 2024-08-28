Paolo Fox Horoscope Today | Wednesday 28 August 2024 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete predictions for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at creating the horoscope, which he displays on TV (in Rai programs like I fatti tuoi) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the predictions of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Wednesday 28 Augustor 2024for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, in these hours of late August you will feel particularly energetic and eager for adventure. It is the right time to explore new opportunities both at work and in your private life. Avoid making impulsive decisions. Physical activity will help you release excess energy.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Wednesday, August 28, 2024), you are looking for stability and this could be the ideal day to strengthen some important foundations. As for work, avoid being too rigid in your ideas: greater flexibility will benefit you.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, your mind will be particularly active in these hours of late August making you inclined to new projects and initiatives. Try not to waste energy in too many directions and concentrate on what is truly important to you. As for work, good opportunities could arise that will require commitment and dedication.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, during the next few hours you may feel more sensitive than usual, more vulnerable to criticism. Avoid unnecessary conflicts, especially with family members or those closest to you. As for work, it is time to show off your organizational and leadership skills.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Wednesday, August 28, 2024), you are going through a period of change, both financially and professionally and personally. However, stay away from “enemies” or ambiguous people who have given you problems lately. Be careful of those who try to put a spoke in your wheels.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, the most stable relationship could have problems due to work issues that create tension at home. On the other hand, in the case of a long-standing relationship, speaking clearly and giving priority to love will make everything go smoother! Once you have resolved your sentimental doubts, take your foot off the accelerator and bring your work project to success, step by step.

TODAY’S LUCKY SIGN, AUGUST 28, 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that Gemini: your brain is buzzing during this period, roll up your sleeves and carry on with your projects.

