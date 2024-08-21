Paolo Fox Horoscope Today | Wednesday 21 August 2024 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a true authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his predictions on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tuoi) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the predictions of thePaolo Fox’s horoscope todayWednesday, August 21, 2024, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, in love the time has come to think about the future and why not also about important projects such as living together or getting married. As for work, the answers you have been waiting for are coming. Don’t be upset if something doesn’t go according to plan.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Wednesday, August 21, 2024), a few too many arguments in love, nothing that can’t be resolved by putting aside your pride. As for work, try to stay focused and only do useful things.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, good recovery in sight for feelings. Small doubts are possible but they are passing clouds. As for work, stay away from complications. You have overcome difficult moments and now you are back on track stronger than ever.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, in love, you could find some serenity in the next few hours. The next few days will have an extra gear. As for work, news is coming, even with part-time jobs. You need calm and a bit of relaxation because weeks full of commitments await you.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Wednesday, August 21, 2024), doubts about the feelings of others, caution will be needed. As for work, try not to stress yourself too much and give yourself all the time you need to resolve any pending issues.

FISH

Dear Pisces, the Moon in your favor indicates an extremely positive period for feelings and for testing the solidity of a relationship. As for work, if in the past someone has tried to stop you, now they will no longer be able to act to your detriment. Don’t be upset if something doesn’t go according to plan…

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE 2024

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, AUGUST 21, 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign The luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is the one of Sagittarius: good recovery for feelings. Small doubts but they are passing clouds.

