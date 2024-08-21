Paolo Fox Horoscope Today | Wednesday 21 August 2024 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete predictions for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at creating the horoscope, which he displays on TV (in Rai programs like I fatti tuoi) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the predictions of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Wednesday 21 Augustor 2024for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, family relationships will improve over the next few hours, there will be more availability. As for work, a project can become important but be careful with financial matters. Lately you have spent beyond your means. Now the plate is crying.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Wednesday, August 21, 2024), the stories born during this month of August smell of sensuality. Small misunderstandings can be easily resolved. As for work, you must carefully examine what your needs are and listen only to people you truly trust.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, in love you sometimes goad your partner with an excess of irony that in the long run can become irritating. Calm down… As for work, you are thoughtful, you need a break. Contractual issues to resolve. Don’t get fooled, read everything carefully and if necessary ask someone who knows more than you.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, this week of August will allow you to clear your mind. You are good at giving advice but struggle to get help when you need it. As for work, solutions are coming. A word of advice: evaluate all proposals carefully. Great attention.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Wednesday, August 21, 2024), a day to be taken with a pinch of salt, there is tension in the air. Too much… As for work, today will be the day to clarify some issues that have been pending for too long.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, a positive day for feelings: do not miss the opportunities, pleasant emotions in sight. Work? You may notice some slowdowns but do not give up, soon everything will return to its place. Do not be offended if something does not go according to your plans.

TODAY’S LUCKY SIGN, AUGUST 21, 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope Paolo Fox’s today is that of Virgo: excellent feelings in love, you have overcome difficult obstacles. Seize good opportunities on the fly.

