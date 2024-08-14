Paolo Fox Horoscope Today | Wednesday 14 August 2024 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a true authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his predictions on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tuoi) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the predictions of thePaolo Fox’s horoscope todayWednesday, August 14, 2024, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, a slightly dissonant Moon invites you to take things calmly. At work there could be some easily resolvable controversy. Try to count to ten before opening your mouth if you don’t want to argue with everyone around you. Don’t take it personally if something doesn’t go according to plan.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Wednesday, August 14, 2024), there could be some doubts over the weekend regarding love, but this will be easily resolved. At work, avoid wasting too much time on trivialities. Excellent opportunities for success.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, thanks to the weekend you have the opportunity to plan some nice activities with your partner, while at work new agreements are favored. Do not be upset if something does not go according to plan. You will achieve great successes in every field.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, thanks to the Moon, some small disagreements in love could be resolved. At work, avoid making hasty choices. You risk regretting them later and paying the consequences dearly. Count to ten before opening your mouth. Don’t take it personally if something doesn’t go according to plan.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Wednesday, August 14, 2024), avoid getting involved in sentimentality, you need to be more rational. At work you need to find more time for yourself. And also to disconnect and rest. After all, we are in mid-August and you deserve a little rest.

FISH

Dear Pisces, right now you want to put the pieces of a story that is a bit subdued. At work, keep your eyes wide open for obstacles. There are obstacles of the heart that are difficult to overcome. But you will face everything in a spirit of grace and joy.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, AUGUST 14, 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign The luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is the one Pisces: If there have been problems with your partner or those around you, face everything with serenity and determination. Don’t take it personally if something doesn’t go according to plan.

