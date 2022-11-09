Paolo Fox horoscope today | Wednesday 9 November 2022 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAUL FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tua) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayWednesday 9 November 2022, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

WEIGHT SCALE

Dear Libra, the afternoon will be much better than the morning. Don’t be rushed about decisions. Better to ponder calmly. At work, it can be a good time to talk to a supervisor or make requests.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Wednesday 9 November 2022), there is some tension too much with the partner. Perhaps not everything has gone as far as you would have liked, but do not despair. Nice insights into work, interesting news is on the way. Prove your worth.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, avoid unnecessary controversies, which only risk making you quarrel with those around you. The Moon in opposition invites caution. Better times will come. By the end of the month it will be possible to get something more at work, perhaps a raise.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorn, in love you are experiencing a recovery phase after days of stress and tension. Possibility of mending a relationship, even in the context of friendships. At work, on the other hand, if you have an independent activity, you can earn something more. A little pennies never hurt.

AQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Wednesday, November 9, 2022), in love today little bickering is possible. Be careful not to say a few words too much that might make your partner unhappy. Use your diplomacy to make peace. At work there are so many doubts about the future, which worries you, but be patient and confident.

FISH

Dear Pisces, in love if there is a person you like, come forward. What have you got to lose? Your path is paved with good intentions and intuitions, there are no obstacles on the horizon. At work, on the other hand, freelancers are favored, for others a bit of effort.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, NOVEMBER 9, 2022, ACCORDING TO PAUL FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to today’s Paolo Fox horoscope, is that of Pisces: excellent opportunities in sight, especially in love. Take advantage of it if there is a person you like and want to conquer them. After all, you have nothing to lose.

