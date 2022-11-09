Paolo Fox horoscope today | Wednesday 9 November 2022 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAUL FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making the horoscope, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs like I fatti tua) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox foresee for today? Here are the forecasts Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Wednesday, November 9, 2022, for signs Aries, Taurus, Gemini , Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, in love those who have been alone for a long time do not want to commit and are doing well. Maybe you settle for an occasional, one-night stand of sex, but wouldn’t it be better to have someone who loves you by your side? At work, however, many knots will come to a head.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to today’s Paolo Fox horoscope (Wednesday 9 November 2022), in love there is the possibility of dialogue. There has been no shortage of discussions lately, but it is time to find a meeting point and clarify. Good news coming to work, you may receive a tempting proposal.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, push and pull with Leo and Sagittarius in love. At work, if you have commitments to carry on, do not procrastinate and if possible, close everything within half a month. It is useless to carry around stormy and complex issues. When possible, solve without too many turns.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, those who have been single for a long time may receive an unexpected love at first sight. Those news that suddenly make your day more beautiful. In short, feelings are finally back as protagonists. News is on its way to work, changes are on the way.

LION

Dear Leo, according to today’s Paolo Fox horoscope (Wednesday 9 November 2022), Venus and the Sun dissonant invite caution. From the afternoon you can finally recover and start off again, it’s time to roll up your sleeves. Carry out new business projects.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, the day goes in slow motion, not everything is going the right way. You have so many things to do and tiredness is felt, but you have to resist. At work, on the other hand, you need to get back into the game and do something new. It may be the right time to get off to a great start.

The sign luckiest among you according to horoscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Cancer: an unexpected love at first sight is coming.

