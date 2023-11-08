Paolo Fox horoscope today | Wednesday 8 November 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a true authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecastsPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayWednesday 8 November 2023, for signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, this day pushes you to make love decisions and at work there will be an opportunity to address a delicate discussion with your partner. Not everything is going according to plan, but many things will work out before you even ask.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Wednesday 8 November 2023), the morning is ideal for feelings even if there will be some squabbles with your partner. There will be many intuitions at work. Don’t get angry if something doesn’t go right immediately. There will be great improvements soon.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, be careful not to fall victim to other people’s provocations in love. At work it is a golden period and you will be able to achieve so much more. Don’t get angry if something doesn’t go as you would like. Roll up your sleeves.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorn, in love there comes a nice recovery especially after a period of crisis. At work you will have the opportunity to earn a little more. You can make some suggestions. Don’t get angry if something doesn’t go according to plan. Take action instead of complaining. Clear and peaceful skies above you.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Wednesday 8 November 2023), there could be controversies in love so maximum attention. At work, show all your patience because you will need it. You will see that you will soon be able to get great satisfaction.

FISH

Dear Pisces, the day offers many emotions and at work will allow freelancers to earn a little more. Maybe new contracts and collaborations. On the other hand, especially in your field, once you make a name for yourself, it’s easier to achieve something important. Great stars coming your way.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, NOVEMBER 8, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is the one dand Pisces: the day is excellent from all points of view. You can earn much more than before.

