Paolo Fox horoscope today | Wednesday February 8, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayWednesday February 8, 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libras, during today – February 8 – you must remain cautious because this is a rather mediocre period for love, there is something wrong. Attention at work especially if you work on your own, you could make some wrong choices. Evaluate the pros and cons well before making delicate decisions.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Wednesday 8 February 2023), be cautious in love because the moon is opposite and asks you to take everything with a grain of salt. Excellent ideas are arriving at work that it would be better to expose towards the second half of February.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, this month of February is beautiful for love, so organize something beautiful with your partner. At work it’s time to make choices and pay attention to Jupiter which causes some legal annoyance.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, be careful because the moon is dissonant and brings a small decline in love. At work caution is needed and if you have to make a speech then wait for the 10th of the month. On the other hand, it’s almost there and you’ll see that soon everything will be fine, have a little more patience.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Wednesday 8 February 2023), love proceeds well with the protection of Venus and the moon. At work the situation is fair but not excellent, there is some dissatisfaction in relations with colleagues. You risk arguing with those around you, it’s not worth it.

FISH

Dear Pisces, there is a good recovery in love with the moon in your sign and a good push for new stories. New and interesting proposals arrive at work to be carefully evaluated, beware of the competition. Someone will try to make your shoes, but you go straight on your way.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, FEBRUARY 8, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Aquarius: the protection of Venus and the moon allow you to achieve great things in love, make the most of everything. You will see that everything will be fine.

