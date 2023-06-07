Paolo Fox horoscope today | Wednesday June 7, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Wednesday 7 June 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, over the next few hours you will need to try to keep your cool in love as there could be quite a bit of tension in the air. Even at work there will be a good dose of stress but it is better to keep away from discussions and controversies. Bite your tongue if necessary.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Wednesday 7 June 2023), on this day in early June you should dedicate more time to love than to work where instead you will be able to resolve some old disputes. It is useless to keep something wrong inside, better to talk about it and clarify. Avoid dragging problems behind you…

TWINS

Dear Gemini, the early hours of today – June 7 – will be a bit tiring for love but beautiful emotions to be experienced could already arrive in the afternoon. As far as work is concerned, there is a moment of crisis but you will be able to overcome it. You will know how to overcome difficult times with your usual ability to achieve great things.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, don’t always go back to the past in love, try to look forward. As far as work is concerned, there are a few minor problems but nothing insurmountable. Keep calm. Difficult moments are all complex, but in the end you will be able to overcome the difficulties.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Wednesday 7 June 2023), in love you will have to fight for what you really want. Very similar speech at work. It will take commitment and dedication but you will achieve all your goals with courage and confidence.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, today will be a day of reflection in love where you will be able to understand everything that went wrong in an old story. As far as work is concerned, keep working hard because the satisfactions will come. Have a little more patience and everything will work out in the end.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, JUNE 7, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope today’s Paolo Fox is that of the Virgin: great satisfactions at work will soon arrive.

