Paolo Fox horoscope today | Wednesday January 4, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayWednesday January 4, 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Fish present online:

WEIGHT SCALE

Dear Libra, it’s time to restart and relaunch yourselves. This can be the right week, even talking to loved ones, especially with regards to work. 2023 will be a year of recovery and great satisfaction. In love, don’t miss the trains. Some remember that they only go once.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Wednesday 4 January 2023), you have many commitments and great successes in the workplace. There is a great desire to collaborate with you and to give your best. You are accurate and reliable, and that counts for a lot. Love goes, as long as you keep calm.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, in this new year you must work hard to get rid of that snooty and commander-in-chief air that makes you disliked in the eyes of many. Only in this way can the relationship with colleagues improve. In love you need more flexibility with your partner, to avoid useless discussions.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, you have many ideas running through your head and you can’t wait to make them come true. Will anyone help you? Not necessarily, but you can do it yourself. For love, you have to figure out what you want: Is it worth keeping confused partners around? Are you still in love? If the answer is no, have the courage to move on.

AQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Wednesday 4 January 2023), if there is someone you like, come forward without fear. After all, you’ve been single all your life, what do you have to lose? Many things can change this year. Remember that you are a point of reference for friends and acquaintances.

FISH

Dear Pisces, your resourcefulness is the best benchmark for a successful year. You don’t lack ambition, but let it be healthy and respectful of those around you. There is no worse person than someone who wants to put a spanner in the works of others. In love great conquests thanks to an irresistible charm.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, JANUARY 4, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is Pisces: a year full of successes has just begun. Take advantage of it.

