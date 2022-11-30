Paolo Fox horoscope today | Wednesday November 30, 2022 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayWednesday November 30, 2022, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

WEIGHT SCALE

Dear Libra, Venus is on your side, let yourself go in love: don’t isolate yourself. As for the work, confirmations are on the way. Be ready! You can take great satisfaction and demonstrate what stuff you’re made of. In short, roll up your sleeves. Great satisfactions will come soon.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Wednesday 30 November 2022), maybe you like a person… Come on, you don’t always have to be so negative and pessimistic. As far as work is concerned, the stars are smiling at you: the effort you put into what you do is good! There will be no shortage of satisfactions.

THE TABLE TO CALCULATE THE ASCENDENT

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, you have approached a person who has had a bit of a problem at work and now you don’t feel as appreciated as you would like. As far as work is concerned, there will be plenty of proposals: evaluate everything calmly! Don’t be hasty, weigh the pros and cons before accepting.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, good new meetings, today’s one – Wednesday 30 November 2022 – just drag the stories, you absolutely have to find a solution and let yourself go only with those you like. As for work, reconfirmations and surprises are on the way. Maybe an unexpected but welcome increase.

AQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Wednesday 30 November 2022), love is good. You are looking for stability and solid relationships. As for the work, the rewards will come: you just have to believe it more! Courage!

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

FISH

Dear Pisces, Venus and Mercury are a bit dissonant: the sentimental sphere is a bit subdued. Everything will improve after December 7th. Hold on a little longer. As for the work, it takes time, but you will be able to get what you want! Maybe a nice pay raise.

PAUL FOX’S HOROSCOPE 2022

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, NOVEMBER 30, 2022, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that of Aquarius: love is good. Work? The rewards will come! Have a little patience, then you will take away great satisfactions.

TODAY’S FORECAST FOR ARIES, TAURUS, GEMINI, CANCER, LEO AND VIRGO

THE HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK: 28 NOVEMBER-4 DECEMBER 2022