Paolo Fox horoscope today | Wednesday November 30, 2022 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Wednesday, November 30, 2022, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini , Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, in love over the next few hours you will have to be careful: everything around you is changing, so you have to keep calm. As far as work is concerned, don’t be hasty: you have to keep close to those who really matter to you.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Wednesday 30 November 2022), in love you have to keep calm… If you want to go and live together, you have to speed up the times. As for work, good day for those who are active in commerce!

TWINS

Dear Gemini, you are a little tired, jealous, sometimes obsessive and you often complain about love. As for work, it’s better to keep calm and curb stress: you need to rest! Otherwise you will arrive unclear at important appointments.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, in love you must be more available, especially from the month of December. As far as work is concerned, you are determined, but sometimes you have to listen to the advice of others much more carefully. You cannot think that you always have the truth in your pocket.

LION

Dear Leos, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Wednesday 30 November 2022), the time has come to end certain relationships and certain speeches: you cannot go back to the past all the time… As for work, you are a bit nervous and would you like to do something else. Try it!

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, there will be a bit of a stir in the air over the next few hours. In love, it’s better to do everything calmly. As far as work is concerned, you are tired because you are doing too many things at the same time… Calm down. One thing at a time.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, NOVEMBER 30, 2022, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to the horoscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Cancer: in love you must be more available. Great determination at work, but listen to advice every now and then…

