Paolo Fox horoscope today | Wednesday 30 June 2021 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAUL FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers its forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as Mezzogiorno in Famiglia and I fatti tua) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope today, Wednesday 30 June 2021, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius is Fishes present online:

WEIGHT SCALE

Dear Libra, the wind should change today. This is not the time to focus on negative things, you have to be positive, also because there will be an important recognition. From Thursday, Venus will enter Gemini and bring good luck …

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (June 30, 2021), there have been moments of instability in the last two or three years, while now you are forced to stay stuck. The dissonance of Saturn, which forces you to slow down or even pause, is made even heavier by the presence of Mars.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, maybe it’s time to learn from past experiences… Doing so will help you build the future by avoiding making the same mistakes twice. Take the opportunity to reflect and design your projects.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorn, Mars and Saturn during the day today could create a lack that will be above all emotional. You have to change your lifestyle. This shouldn’t be too difficult for you.

AQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to today’s Fox horoscope (June 30th), you are far-sighted right now and don’t want to take any unnecessary risks. Do well: take the time you need, as all the knots will come to a head. Just wait.

FISHES

Dear Pisces, during the day today you will feel subdued: you cannot ignore how you are, on the contrary you can rest. Take care of yourself, everything will pass.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, 30 JUNE 2021, ACCORDING TO PAUL FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to today’s Paolo Fox horoscope, is that of Aquarius: do things calmly, the knots will come to a head sooner or later.

