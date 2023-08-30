Paolo Fox horoscope today | Wednesday, August 30, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayWednesday 30 August 2023, for signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libras, the time has come to experience love at 360 degrees. There may be changes at work, be careful. They are not always positive and propitious. Better weigh the pros and cons before accepting a new job. You risk making serious mistakes.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Wednesday 30 August 2023), be careful in love because there may be unexpected flashbacks. At work you will soon receive a new project. Perhaps an assignment that you will want to welcome and accept with enthusiasm. Know how to live with enthusiasm every day of your life.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, the time has come to love therefore banning all insecurities. Put aside doubts and misunderstandings and open yourself to the future with enthusiasm. At work you will have the opportunity to experience a new role. Live each day of your life as if it were your last.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, in love there may be several misunderstandings, so expect squabbles. At work you still need a little patience. Perhaps you have lost the enthusiasm that once distinguished you. After the summer break you are ready to leave full of energy.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Wednesday 30 August 2023), heaven will give more opportunities today to find love. At work, be careful with words. You risk saying something you don’t really mean and that will hurt those around you.

FISH

Dear Pisces, you are not feeling very emotional and something in your heart may have changed. At work, go your own way without expecting anything from others. Sometimes flying low you risk not hurting yourself. But that doesn’t mean you have to settle or not be ambitious.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, AUGUST 30, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Sagittarius: put aside your insecurities and show what you’re made of. You can get a new assignment at work.

