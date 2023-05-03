Paolo Fox horoscope today | Wednesday, May 3, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayWednesday 3 May 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libras, you have had a lot, maybe too much, patience lately. There are those who have had to face physical and personal problems and deserve an award for all of this. But now there are blocks or delays that need to be overcome. It is as if fate had imposed a sudden change.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Wednesday 3 May 2023), the upcoming day promises better than the previous ones. However, the Sun and Mercury are opposites and therefore there will be some indecision in the air. Doubts concern economic issues and relationships with others. Recently you may even have had to justify things you didn’t do.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, take advantage of this Wednesday day. Tiring sky but important for what concerns practical life, things don’t rain from the sky, you have to earn a place in the sun or fight to get what you want.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, you are overworked, you have to do many things… In short, you cannot see the clear horizon. Don’t worry, yours remains a positive sky. During the day you will not be at your best because you will have to solve a series of problems that have not been created by you but that have determined others.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Wednesday 3 May 2023), it’s okay to think about changing or leaving if something doesn’t work, but you need to take a look at the conveniences. It’s not easy to change your life if at the end of the month there are obligations, deadlines and, as the next transit of Jupiter announces, expenses of a certain size to deal with.

FISH

Dear Pisces, an important sky is coming, a season of emotions. You could organize your day in the best way right now, it wouldn’t hurt to compare yourself with who you like or do a search if you’re looking for a person to love.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, MAY 3, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that of Sagittarius: tiring sky but important for what concerns practical life.

