Paolo Fox horoscope today | Wednesday 3 April 2024 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox's horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete predictions for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at creating horoscopes, which he displays on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox's horoscope today, Wednesday 3 April 2024for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, you are ready for action but easily irritated by the fact of not being able to complete a project. You have a very strong sky with the Sun and Mercury in good positions (soon Venus too): any delay causes you a lot of nervousness and you hate wasting time! Love is very good, both for singles and for couples.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Wednesday 3 April 2024), you have to fight with a dissonant Moon that makes you disillusioned, focused more on reality than on fantasy. Be careful with new working relationships. Negotiations favored until the end of May, facilitated by Jupiter, and there will be time until the 30th of the month to make decisive choices…

TWINS

Dear Gemini, after a subdued and boring Easter, things are definitely better now! You are strong and combative, despite the physical decline that has seen you protagonists in recent hours. Venus becomes active again from April 5th, favoring those who have experienced feelings in a too passive way who can now make their voice heard more.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, you really want to escape, escape from a daily life that doesn't give you satisfaction: there's a lot of nervousness and you're taking it out on people who haven't kept their promises! Don't expect everything right away, it will take patience and determination!

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Wednesday 3 April 2024), the time has come for challenges, battles, competition: all this stimulates you and you really like it! A stormy sky will make the month of April very combative.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, action is once again the protagonist, Venus will soon no longer be opposite and answers will finally arrive (even if not all) to what was driving you! Intriguing love both for couples, who will rekindle passion, and for singles looking for adventure. In general you need to be strong and decisive: opposite Mars brings the anxiety of not succeeding.

