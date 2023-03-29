Paolo Fox horoscope today | Wednesday, March 29, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as Your Facts) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Wednesday 29 March 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, love during today – March 29 – will proceed at full speed. The credit will go to Jupiter who will continue his favorable transit through your sign. As far as work is concerned, you have strong competition which is a good thing but sometimes it can also lead to a little too much agitation…

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Wednesday 29 March 2023), the next two days will be very interesting from different points of view, especially the sentimental one. As far as work is concerned, those who have a business can restart thanks to the support of various planets. In short, take courage and give yourself to do.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, today will be quite tiring from a sentimental point of view (love, friendship), especially if you are dealing with someone born under the signs of Sagittarius or Pisces. As far as work is concerned, it takes patience but also a lot of attention. Don’t go out of your way.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, over the next few hours you may meet someone new who will make your heart beat faster. You are so much in need of love and passion in this period. As far as work is concerned, good opportunities arrive after the closure of a project.

LION

Dear Leos, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Wednesday 29 March 2023), this will be a beautiful day for emotions and this month of March will end on a crescendo for you. What more do you want? As for work, the stars will help you so expect new proposals. Look around!

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, during today it would be better to let the provocations of the day slip on you otherwise you risk getting bitter blood over nothing. What for? As far as work is concerned, there’s some turmoil in the air, but you’ll have to try to get rid of it. Ease your anxiety.

