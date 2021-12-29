Paolo Fox horoscope today | Wednesday 29 December 2021 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces
PAUL FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers its forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as Mezzogiorno in Famiglia and I fatti tua) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope today, Wednesday 29 December 2021, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:
BALANCE
Dear Libra, a day and in general an interesting end of the year in love and New Year’s Eve could bring good news for you. Excellent in some cases. Those who work in the practical sector will be well stimulated. Launch yourself into new projects. You can achieve excellent positions and make a career.
SCORPIO
Dear Scorpio, according to today’s Paolo Fox horoscope (Wednesday 29 December 2021), New Year’s Eve will be very interesting, you have favorable Venus and Mercury. As for work, you may be experiencing a recovery period. The light at the end of the tunnel is near.
SAGITTARIUS
Dear Sagittarius, the Moon will enter your sign, along with Mars on December 31st and will bring good news in love. As for work, an award has already arrived, think about 2022 that could bring you a good recovery. You will be among the leading signs.
CAPRICORN
Dear Capricorn, the Moon is finally no longer against it, it is the ideal time to make peace if there has been some small quarrel. Work chapter: don’t neglect contacts. With the new year, answers may come that you have been waiting for a long time. Just have a little patience.
FISH TANK
Dear Aquarius, according to the horoscope of Paolo Fox today (Wednesday 29 December 2021), the Moon is against it, you may find yourself next to those who you do not want. As for work, postpone everything to January, the morning will still be controversial.
FISH
Dear Pisces, emotions will be easier to decipher in the next few hours. You need a vacation from work, take a few days to switch off as soon as possible. It is absolutely worth it.
THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, DECEMBER 29, 2021, ACCORDING TO PAUL FOX
The sign luckiest among you, according to today’s Paolo Fox horoscope, is that of Libra: the next three days will be interesting. Great news on the way. Roll up your sleeves because you can make great achievements. You will be one of the top signs of the new year, even when it comes to love.
#Paolo #Fox #horoscope #today #Wednesday #December #Libra #Pisces
Leave a Reply