Paolo Fox horoscope today | Wednesday 29 December 2021 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAUL FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making the horoscope, which he exhibits on TV (in some Rai programs such as Mezzogiorno in Famiglia and I fatti tua) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox foresee for today? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope today, Wednesday 29 December 2021, for the signs ofAries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, by Friday you could receive a beautiful response in love, so you can close the year with a bang. As for work, you are thoughtful, but 2022 will open with good hopes for you. Hold on a little longer.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to today’s Paolo Fox horoscope (Wednesday 29 December 2021), Moon contrary in love, but fortunately these are small disagreements and nothing more. Chapter work: you are nervous, avoid getting too tired. Bite your tongue if necessary… In short, sometimes it is necessary to restrain yourself for the quiet life.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, Favorable Moon in love during the day today: the time has come to make some important things clear. You have to make changes in the way you work, there is a lot of tiredness. Maybe too much.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, in the next few hours maybe it’s best if you avoid challenging choices in love. Good time to work if you are looking for a new job, but act by April. After that the situation could get complicated. Carpe Diem.

LION

Dear Leo, according to today’s Paolo Fox horoscope (Wednesday 29 December 2021), avoid controversy in love, if something does not seem to you to go unplug. Say enough. Keep discussions at bay even at work, even if it won’t be easy. Nervousness in the air …

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, in love an interesting time promises to be made, remember that you need tranquility and peace. Be positive at work, even when you feel anxiety and / or frustration. In short, as Battiato sang, Mr. Tamburino I do not want to joke, let’s put on the shirt, times are about to change.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, DECEMBER 29, 2021, ACCORDING TO PAUL FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to the horoscope of Paolo Fox today is that of the Virgin: a good moment in the sentimental sphere. Work? Always be positive, even though it may not sound like a wish these days.

