Paolo Fox horoscope today | Wednesday June 28, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayWednesday June 28, 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libras, although you have many things to do, don’t do it in a hurry and try to do them with pleasure. You feel in great shape, the emotionality is high. Your life seems like an adventure to you, this also means not knowing where you’re going with this… Try to stop for a moment and figure out which way you’re going.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Wednesday 28 June 2023), over the next few hours you will be disappointed by people who don’t treat you with respect. You will open your eyes to some relationships that don’t have a solid basis. Being alone or feeling rejected is part of life.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, the day ahead will not be the right day to talk about money. You undertake to give speeches that you think are full of substance, but those who listen to them find them not very concrete. The stars do not favor you at all… Be patient. Everything is fixed, you have to have a little patience.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, on this day at the end of June someone could try to force you to accept their point of view. You may be under great pressure. You have good energy to channel in the right direction or it will backfire.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Wednesday 28 June 2023), a day of contrasts awaits you. There is an atmosphere in the air that encourages your ambitions and deepens your achievements. Rapid changes at work. Love? Your goal is to satisfy your partner.

FISH

Dear Pisces, it would be important to find the right balance on this late June day. Don’t use your energy to throw words to the wind, but be creative and find new ways to better proceed with your work. Summer is near and will allow you to recharge your batteries.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, JUNE 28, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Libra: you have lots of things to do but you feel in excellent shape. So good! Go on.

