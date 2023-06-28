Paolo Fox horoscope today | Wednesday June 28, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

New appointment with Paolo Fox's horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox's horoscope today, Wednesday 28 June 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo.

ARIES

Dear Aries, don’t get involved in arguments: you might change your mind about someone. You feel more emotional and want to be free to communicate your thoughts to be yourself again. You wish to have a more interesting life. Try to find time to relax.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Wednesday 28 June 2023), if you don’t want to give rise to problems within the couple, it is preferable to avoid touching topics that can be the cause of strong differences. Try to stay calm. Good news will come from a loved one. It is likely that a long-held dream will become reality.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, to truly listen to other people’s requests, you need to put all your attention into them. However, don’t let anyone take advantage of you. Get rid of people who irritate or bore you. Planning a stable future will not be easy at all.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, over the next few hours you will feel more confident: you must take the opportunity to study some proposals and implement your plans. As for work, there are too many unclear compromises, it’s good to be aware of them. Study each offer before accepting.

LION

Dear Leos, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Wednesday 28 June 2023), you must be guided by your intuition and your talent. You will feel a certain tiredness that will knock you down a bit, the remedy will be to concentrate on doing things you like. Teamwork is more likely to succeed, no matter where you are in your life.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, you have great energy that you can also use to relate to others, but don’t risk too much. You have to be more authentic to have a better chance of success. Let your loved one do something for you too.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, JUNE 28, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Cancer: over the next few hours you will feel more confident. Your peace of mind depends on it.

