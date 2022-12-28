Paolo Fox horoscope today | Wednesday December 28, 2022 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayWednesday December 28, 2022, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Fish present online:

WEIGHT SCALE

Dear Libra, during the next few hours with your partner there may be some disagreements, recovery expected already in the evening. As far as work is concerned, avoid conflicts, rather seek a point of mediation. It is useless to come to a confrontation, on the other hand it is normal for someone to think differently.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Wednesday 28 December 2022), in love it’s a decidedly intriguing sky for couples, don’t rule out the possibility of planning an important event between now and the next few months. As for work, a major relaunch is underway.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, in love during the next few hours there could be some misunderstanding, be careful not to fuel controversy. As far as work is concerned, carefully evaluate the terms and clauses of an agreement. Meditate and evaluate the pros and cons before accepting.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, starting today – Wednesday 28 December 2022 – after a bit of tension, peace is returning in love and you can let yourself go to new, intriguing emotions. As far as work is concerned, your request can be accepted. It was time.

AQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Wednesday 28 December 2022), in love it’s time to review, if there is something that doesn’t suit you, be clear and don’t beat around the bush. As far as work is concerned, creative professions are favoured. You can show off and carry on your projects.

FISH

Dear Pisces, in love if there is a person who interests you why don’t you come forward? The period promises well and emotions will certainly not be lacking… As for work, some precious news will soon arrive. You can make your dreams and projects come true.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, DECEMBER 28, 2022, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that of Pisces: emotions will certainly not be lacking. Work well too.

