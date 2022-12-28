Paolo Fox horoscope today | Wednesday December 28, 2022 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

ARIES

Dear Aries, today – December 28, 2022 – in love this is a period that requires greater attention and caution, so go very slowly, with leaden feet. As far as work is concerned, interesting solutions are on the way. You can carry out ambitious and interesting projects.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Wednesday 28 December 2022), the end of December will mark a recovery for feelings so don’t lock yourself at home. As far as work is concerned, you are undecided, there is no shortage of proposals but you have to make a choice.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, in love you could meet a nice, interesting person. Don’t hold back and let your feelings speak for you. As for the work, news in sight. You will see that soon everything is fine. Things can improve by the end of the year.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, today’s sky – December 28 – is an interesting sky for those who have recently met a person and want to deepen the bond. As far as work is concerned, there will be some important reconfirmations.

LION

Dear Leos, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Wednesday 28 December 2022), yours is a sky that speaks of love, why don’t you organize something pleasant together with your partner? It may be time for a nice trip.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, in love try to be more understanding and avoid useless discussions. As far as work is concerned, it’s time to do an overhaul and let go of all that weighs heavily.

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Gemini: don’t hold back and let your feelings speak for you. As for the work, news in sight. Take back your life.

