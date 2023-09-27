Paolo Fox horoscope today | Wednesday 27 September 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a true authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecastsPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayWednesday 27 September 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, in love over the next few hours there will be a need for more lightness, so don’t be too brainy but let yourself go. As far as work is concerned, pay close attention to money outflows and try to find the right balance.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Wednesday 27 September 2023), the Moon supports you so the conditions for love are very good, now it is up to you to make the first move. As far as work is concerned, we need to find some joy in doing. Courage!

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, love returns to give you strong emotions and at work the sky supports you and will allow you to start new successful projects. You will see that soon everything will be fine. It will be nice to get great satisfaction in your sector. You will be able to demonstrate what you are made of.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorn, love will proceed at full speed over the next few hours but be careful not to fall back into the same mistakes of the past. As far as work is concerned, the real turning point will come from next year, for now we have to be patient. In the meantime, put in the effort and you will see that you will start to get noticed and known. Roll up your sleeves.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Wednesday 27 September 2023), Venus is about to become favorable again and bring some serenity back into your love life. As far as work is concerned, you want change and starting something new.

FISH

Dear Pisces, in love you will soon be able to overcome a small crisis experienced in these last days. As far as work is concerned, you are a little anxious about some new projects but you should experience things with more serenity.

