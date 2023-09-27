Paolo Fox horoscope today | Wednesday 27 September 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete predictions for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at creating horoscopes, which he displays on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Wednesday 27 September 2023, for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, love during the next few hours of this end of September can take off thanks also to the favor of the Moon which ceases to be opposite. As far as work is concerned, there is Jupiter which lends a good hand and will allow you to carry on an important project. Little by little everything gets better.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Wednesday 27 September 2023), there is a lot of confusion in love that should be managed as best as possible. As far as work is concerned, we need more peace of mind. Even in this field lately you have been facing everything with great agitation. Calm.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, during this month, now coming to an end, love will knock on your door so be ready. As far as work is concerned, before making important choices, talk to someone you trust. Only then will you be able to make important decisions. You will see that in the end you will not regret it at all.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, don’t get nervous in love, try to be a little rational. As far as work is concerned, calmly you will be able to carry on all the projects still pending. On the other hand, you will see that little by little everything will get better. In short, don’t get angry if something doesn’t go as you would like.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Wednesday 27 September 2023), the Moon is opposite so there may be small obstacles in love. As for work, the recovery phase will arrive over the next few hours. There will be news by the beginning of October.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, if you are paired with someone from Scorpio, the passion on this day at the end of September will be through the roof. As for work, start making plans for the future. Only in this way will you be able to achieve great things. You will see that soon everything will be fine. Don’t get angry if something doesn’t go as you would like.

TODAY’S LUCKY SIGN, SEPTEMBER 27, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according tohoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Gemini: you will see that soon everything will be fine. Big news is coming in love.

