Paolo Fox horoscope today | Wednesday 27 March 2024 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

BALANCE

Dear Libra, today – March 27th – will be a special day in love. The influence of Venus and Mars could bring back an old love, even if the advice is always to avoid reheated soups. As far as work is concerned, you have started a new path that is proceeding smoothly. With Mercury in opposition there can be repercussions.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Wednesday 27 March 2024), the Moon is favorable and this could bring positive news. As far as work is concerned, someone could make you nervous, keep away colleagues who want to get in your way. You can make a proposal.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, in love it is time to be careful and moderate your words, you might regret it. Particularly in love, try to avoid quarrels and discussions. You feel a little strange, as if something in your relationship with your partner is changing. But it's just a feeling, nothing to worry about. When it comes to work, this is not the time to make demands.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorn, if there have been quarrels and discussions, it is better to postpone and face them forcefully. As far as work is concerned, something doesn't add up, particularly on an economic level. Maybe you spent beyond your means and now your plate is crying. Resolve important issues as soon as possible, without getting anxious.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Wednesday 27 March 2024), there can be new encounters in love. Don't underestimate them, especially if you've been single for a while. If there is someone you are interested in, come forward without fear. What do you have to lose? As for work, those with unfinished business will soon receive answers.

FISH

Dear Pisces, the Moon in your sign brings with it a very positive day in love. Those who have been in a relationship for a long time may think about making plans for the future, such as marriage or a child. As for work, it's time to rebuild everything from scratch. Start a new project and demonstrate your skills.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, MARCH 27, 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today, is that one of Aquarius: those who are single can meet new people. The work is good too.

