Paolo Fox horoscope today | Wednesday 27 December 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a true authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecastsPaolo Fox's horoscope todayWednesday 27 December 2023, for signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, you are having wonderful days. Ideal for resting and celebrating the start of the new year in the best possible way. There will only be some doubts in the final part of the week. But nothing sensational…

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Wednesday 27 December 2023), the week you are experiencing will not be all roses for you except for Sunday. During the week you are experiencing, emotional bonds such as friendships or love will be favored.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, the next few hours will certainly be very promising as regards feelings but also, albeit to a lesser extent, at work. Friday will be the best day ever thanks to the entry of Mars into your sign.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, you are experiencing a somewhat slow week for you since you will experience seven days that are not exactly exciting in various respects. Try to be very focused on what needs to be done to do it best.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Wednesday 27 December 2023), hours are coming for you that are not exactly exciting and characterized by ups and downs. However, try not to lose patience but to pamper yourself more. Indulge yourself if necessary.

FISH

Dear Pisces, this will be a positive week for you, especially with regards to romantic relationships, family relationships and friendships thanks to the Moon's entry into your sign.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, DECEMBER 26, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today, is that one of Pisces: for you this is a positive week especially when it comes to romantic relationships.

