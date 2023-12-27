Paolo Fox horoscope today | Wednesday 27 December 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox's horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete predictions for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at creating horoscopes, which he displays on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox's horoscope today, Wednesday 27 December 2023, for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, what you are experiencing will be a day full of opportunities: all you have to do is seize them. Look around you carefully. The week you are experiencing will pass very peacefully. Take a break at work if possible.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Wednesday 27 December 2023), a more than positive and relaxing day awaits you on all fronts, from work to sentimental. As for love, the arrival of the Moon in your sign will bring confidence to romantic relationships.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, expenses, taxes or mortgages to pay worry you and agitate you a lot. Don't worry: things will take a better turn over the next few hours at the end of December. Be patient again.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, yours will not be an easy week to manage, especially in the final part. Today, Saturday and Sunday you will have to use maximum caution in managing any problems… Bite your tongue before saying something wrong.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Wednesday 27 December 2023), there are no simple days ahead for you. Indeed… The negative days will be those of tomorrow and Sunday in particular but don't let yourself be discouraged and face them with determination and passion. Instead, get busy especially on Saturday, days indicated by the stars as very lucky.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, yours will be an important day. Very important. The year will truly be greeted with a bang. The first day of 2023 promises to be spectacular for you natives, especially in the sentimental sphere.

TODAY'S LUCKY SIGN, DECEMBER 27, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according tohoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of the Virgin: yours will be an important day. Get ready to end the year with a bang.

