Paolo Fox horoscope today | Wednesday, April 26, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayWednesday April 26, 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libras, some peace has finally arrived: many of you will be able to stop and relax over the next few hours of this end of April. Nothing seems able to shake you right now and this sense of calm also helps you repair relationships with some friends or colleagues.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Wednesday 26 April 2023), skepticism and suspicions have been gripping you for some time… Limit the damage and dedicate more time to yourself to calm the paranoia that is stressing you out. You will pick up the pieces once you are more serene.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, over the next few hours many new ideas brought excitement into your life: your proposals may be greeted with curiosity. During this week at the end of the month you will enjoy perfect moments to carry out personal projects and not be afraid to dare a little more.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, the Moon will bend your mood, you will be a little more acidic and resigned than usual… Small goals could help you get back on your feet and regain confidence. Don’t give up, but start from the little things to smile again. Courage!

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Wednesday 26 April 2023), dreams and decisions in your future. Especially those who look forward with optimism. Try not to act on impulse, involve those you love before making radical changes. Think carefully about your moves. Courage!

FISH

Dear Pisces, a lot of tension is expected over the next few hours. Try to contain your nervousness and channel it constructively to overcome these challenges. Don’t vent your irritability on the blameless.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, APRIL 26, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, the luckiest among you is Libra: finally some peace: many of you will be able to stop and relax over the next few hours.

