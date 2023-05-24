Paolo Fox horoscope today | Wednesday, May 24, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayWednesday 24 May 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, in love you have to keep calm as much as possible because there could be quarrels. There may be problems and arguments with those around you. Then you will end up regretting it. At work, expect good news with the arrival of June. Have some patience.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Wednesday 24 May 2023), you are quite nervous today and it is all Mercury’s fault that makes you doubtful. At work, the turning point is just around the corner. Just have a little more confidence in yourself and those around you.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, in love you need a good recovery, especially if there has been a problem in the last couple of days. An important call will come at work. Be ready, some trains pass once in a lifetime, don’t give up. You will be able to achieve great things in every field.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, in love there is a good recovery so enjoy this day with serenity. At work, it’s better not to fuel controversy because there will be a way to resolve everything. Don’t get anxious if something doesn’t go according to plan, it’s part of the game. The important thing is to know how to find a solution.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Wednesday 24 May 2023), you have a favorable moon and if you are single expect interesting encounters. At work you will be able to give value to all your potential.

FISH

Dear Pisces, there’s something not working in the couple but you should talk about it with your partner. At work, even if you no longer have the support of Mars, you must try to give and ask for more. Bring out your enterprising side. In fact, lately you have been too hidden and isolated.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, MAY 24, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Aquarius: those who have been single for some time can quickly find a soul mate.

