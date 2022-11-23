Paolo Fox horoscope today | Wednesday November 23, 2022 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Wednesday, November 23, 2022, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini , Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, big emotions are coming for singles. Novelties are expected in the sentimental field. You can meet a soul mate or maybe decide to have some fun. As for work, get back on track after a difficult period. Complicated.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Wednesday 23 November 2022), a loved one is sick and this makes you distracted and takes you away from all personal problems. Do things calmly because you are not concentrated during these hours.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, during today – Wednesday 23 November – in love things don’t go your way and this makes you suffer. Focus on something else, because it’s not a good time for feelings. Work? Even in the workplace, it’s actually better not to overdo it and take everything with due precautions.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, you must learn to let go of the past and not expose yourself too much. Especially in love it is useless to cry over spilled milk. Be open to the new, to new relationships and knowledge. Even just for one night. As for work, seize the moment, everything will go well.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Wednesday 23 November 2022), in love the advice is not to overreact. Avoid confrontation, especially with your partner. It is quite a lucky time in the professional sector. Too busy to think about.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, there are those who make you lose your patience. Keep him away, especially in love. There will be opportunities. You have an uncommon charm. As for work, you have the skills and determination to overcome difficulties.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, NOVEMBER 23, 2022, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to the horoscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Cancer: seize the moment and you will not be disappointed.

