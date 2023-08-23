Paolo Fox horoscope today | Wednesday 23 August 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayWednesday 23 August 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, you will soon have Mars in your sign and this will surely be an extra element of strength for many of you. The time has come for redemption. You are about to take back something that was taken from you. Pay attention to situations that started badly in the past with some partners…

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Wednesday 23 August 2023), a little peace of mind is needed, also because you have had several problems for a few months. In some cases you have also had to fight with an ex, or in any case with someone who has tried to undermine your safety.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, there are times when changes are not sought, but happen. Accept them and move on. Some people of the sign, despite working for years in a group, have recently had to deal with unwanted news. Mercury is a bit nervous, consequently there are still many things to clarify… Calm down.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, you are one of the strongest zodiac signs of 2023. Many have received a great prize, or have made a radical life choice. In general, you love to work and above all do things in which you strongly believe.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Wednesday 23 August 2023), the astral picture still brings doubts in various fields. In love, you don’t want to feel like a prisoner of emotions and you will distance yourself from all the people who try to manipulate your thoughts. Be cool and precise.

FISH

Dear Pisces, the Moon in good aspect also gives you the opportunity to face thorny issues on this day of Wednesday 23 August 2023. Mercury and Mars are against each other, so get ready to argue. The ideas of others in the family and at work will not be the same as yours.

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Pisces: the Moon in good aspect also gives you the opportunity to face thorny issues.

