Paolo Fox horoscope today | Wednesday 23 August 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, wednesday 23 aAugust 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, this week at the end of August started with great determination. The favorable position of Venus is giving you a big hand, an element of strength, which bodes well, especially as regards love. Work chapter: we still need a little prudence. We need to clarify some outstanding situations.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Wednesday 23 August 2023), there is not much conviction regarding what you should or shouldn’t do. Try to clear your mind. You’ve been a bit on tenterhooks for a few days, especially if there are patrimonial issues to resolve.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

TWINS

Dear Gemini, you must focus on this day at the end of August, especially if there are difficulties within the couple that need to be resolved. In the next few hours the Moon in opposition could cause some problems…. Already from the evening you will feel more tired, so try to solve everything in the first part of today. Courage!

PAUL FOX’S HOROSCOPE 2023

CANCER

Dear Cancer, many of you are experiencing particular emotions and this day of Wednesday 23 August will be interesting, also because it is born with a favorable Moon. There have been some tense moments recently and the mood has been a bit of a roller coaster.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Wednesday 23 August 2023), during these hours you must try to distinguish sentimental matters from work ones. As for love, green light for new passions, especially if you are returning from a separation. Since June there have also been those who have thought of getting married, of living together.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, an autumn full of commitments awaits you, now it would be better to allow yourself a relaxing break, a well-deserved rest to recharge your batteries. An interesting job also brings serenity, but physical limitations must also be considered. The Sun will enter your zodiac sign on Wednesday 23 August and this will fuel the desire to do many things.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, AUGUST 23, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope today’s Paolo Fox is that of Aries: this week started with great grit. Well love. Prudence at work.

TODAY’S FORECAST FOR LIBRA, SCORPIO, SAGITTARIUS, CAPRICORN, AQUARIUS AND Pisces