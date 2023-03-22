Paolo Fox horoscope today | Wednesday, March 22, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayWednesday March 22, 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, you have been experiencing a love relationship in crisis for some time now and perhaps the time has come to make a comparison with your partner to discover the problems that don’t make you feel calm. As far as work is concerned, no news is foreseen.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Wednesday 22 March 2023), a moment of tension both in terms of love and work. You will find yourself deciding whether it is convenient for you to carry on a story or a project in the professional field.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, try in every way to keep calm as regards the working sphere but also in relationships with others. Don’t be discouraged though, good news is coming soon. In short, at the moment it’s a bit of a period like this, but everything will soon settle down and you will be able to find solutions to the problems that are gripping you. Be patient.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, you usually manage to keep your cool even in the most complicated situations. This is exactly what you will have to do today – March 22, 2023 – in which you will be put to the test in various areas. But don’t worry: except in rare cases, you will be able to complete the day without any particular hitches.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Wednesday 22 March 2023), many of you are tired of making the best of a bad situation … Both at work and in love during the next few hours of this month of March, you will be much less tolerant and understanding than usual…

FISH

Dear Pisces, during today – Wednesday 22 March 2023 – you may experience some tensions in love, especially if you have an insensitive and understanding person close to you. There are difficulties in your relationship with others. Speech also valid at work, try to keep calm.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, MARCH 22, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Libra: not exactly a fantastic day but many will be able to clarify some situations of the recent past.

