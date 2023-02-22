Paolo Fox horoscope today | Wednesday February 22, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, wednesday 22 February 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, during today you will feel common sense grow, the people who are next to you will also ask for your opinion on a matter and you would do well to be clear and sincere. You are in the mood to share ideas and opinions as well as to prove your worth. A good week awaits you.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Wednesday 22 February 2023), you feel particularly optimistic in this period, it doesn’t matter that this day could cause some problems, obstacles or slowdowns. This trust comes from the fact that friends and colleagues support your ideas, they trust you.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, a chapter of your life has come to an end but, despite your melancholy and sorrow, the book you are writing is far from finished! You still have so much to give, to say, to do… The best way to use your energies now is to try to finish a project or, alternatively, to fish out one you’ve been working on for some time.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, you want to let yourself be carried away by the flow of emotions but, at the same time, you know that every time you are disturbed by strange thoughts that spoil the climate and make you return to reality. It’s okay not to live on the imagination and that’s it, since in life you need concreteness more than anything else.

LION

Dear Leos, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Wednesday 22 February 2023), a delicate moment as regards relationships and relationships with others: you have the impression that a loved one is a little irritated or at least thoughtful, if you will show yourselves nice and courteous you will be able to give him a hand and demonstrate that you are not just “fire and impulsiveness”. You feel like encouraging others and giving them a push to overcome personal limitations or problems.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, on today – February 22, 2023 – you would do well to dedicate this day to your body and appearance: it doesn’t matter if it’s sport, rest or relaxation methods, what matters in the next 24 hours is taking care of themselves.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, FEBRUARY 22, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of the Virgin: over the next few hours, take care of yourselves.

