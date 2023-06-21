Paolo Fox horoscope today | Wednesday June 21, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayWednesday June 21, 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, be careful in love because someone you considered just a friend can become something more. It takes little to transform a relationship and make it something unique and special. Have more confidence in yourself and in your abilities and you will see that you will achieve great results.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Wednesday 21 June 2023), take advantage of this day to do something nice with your partner. The work is progressing well but the real satisfactions have not yet arrived. You will soon see that you will remove some pebbles from your shoes, but also take the opportunity to rest a bit.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, this day brings some contrasts in love. Expect good news at work, especially if you are an employee. Maybe a pay raise or something new in your career like a new job. You deserved it.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, beautiful energy on this day to be dedicated entirely to love. At work there are still some doubts to be clarified. Perhaps you are tired of the usual routine and envy some colleagues for the prestige they have and for what they do. Do your best to get something extra.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Wednesday 21 June 2023), pay attention to too many words in love. The work is still too uncertain but you will soon find the right solution for you. Maybe a raise or new responsibilities. You deserved it, now keep it by always keeping the attention and quality of what you do high.

FISH

Dear Pisces, in love don’t think too much, rather act. No need to keep everything inside. If something doesn’t work, talk to your partner and find a solution. Or the ugly move on and say goodbye. Great satisfactions will soon come at work. At least in that field you are at the top.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, JUNE 21, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Capricorn: a day to be totally dedicated to love.

