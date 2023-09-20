Paolo Fox horoscope today | Wednesday 20 September 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a true authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecastsPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayWednesday 20 September 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, for you this is a period of action in which you will want to do many things in a short time: the favorable stars and active Mars in the sign will help you manage everything as best as possible, however perhaps someone has exaggerated in putting too many irons in the fire…

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Wednesday 20 September 2023), all the torments of the last few months are finally about to be overcome: someone has had to deal with a problem regarding a transfer or changes in habits; others experienced tensions at work or in places of action. Things will get better in the next few hours.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, compatibility and social skills are at the top: don’t hesitate to make new acquaintances and relationships. There may be some problems with inner and emotional balance but nothing that you cannot manage and overcome easily. Pay attention to finances.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, your energy and adventurous spirit are as high as ever. Compatibility with others is a roller coaster, but your communication skills help smooth out the edges.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Wednesday 20 September 2023), prepare to experience an intense period. Pay attention to your health, there could be a few too many problems. In love there are ups and downs, but you know how to handle them. Work-wise, things are going well, but finances need a little more attention.

FISH

Dear Pisces, start preparing for a roller coaster of emotions. Your creativity is at its peak and fortune is smiling upon you generously. On the love front, there are some clouds on the horizon but don’t despair!

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, SEPTEMBER 20, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Libra: the stars and Mars active in the sign will help you manage everything as best as possible.

