Paolo Fox horoscope today | Wednesday 2 November 2022 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAUL FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tua) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayWednesday 2 November 2022, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

WEIGHT SCALE

Dear Libra, during the day today – Wednesday, November 2, 2022 – let go of the past and think about how to overcome your limits. Commit to yourself, but don’t isolate yourself from friends and the world. Relationships with others are always important. But especially if you are looking for a love …

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to today’s Paolo Fox horoscope (Wednesday, November 2, 2022), excellent news is expected for you from the work front: you will be able to transform ideas into practical and useful things. Over the next few hours, help friends, your community, or anyone in need. Practicality. This will be the key word today.

THE TABLE TO CALCULATE THE ASCENDANT

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, for you today will be a day to establish the main guidelines for how to learn new knowledge. Your intuition will mark the way to act. Your kindness will be of great help. Love and feelings? Your great idealism will help you. But it will not be enough on its own … Take action!

ALL THE HOROSCOPES OF PAOLO FOX

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, this is a time for you to keep trust. It is advisable to keep the conversation natural. As for the work, you will have to address the various issues that are on the table. Even those that make you more troubled than expected.

AQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to today’s Paolo Fox horoscope (Wednesday 2 November 2022), you will be able to maintain a simple and sincere attitude to avoid showing inappropriate expressions or tones. Family harmony is recommended and avoid your ups and downs being too pronounced. Love and feelings? It is a time when you feel different from others and with the desire to keep your rebellion.

AFFINITIES FOR COUPLES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

FISH

Dear Pisces, take care of your finances and investments first, as it is important to agree with mutual partners. Economic agreements must always be egalitarian and very dynamic. You will have a successful day if you can balance personal and group issues.

THE HOROSCOPE OF PAUL FOX 2022

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, NOVEMBER 2, 2022, ACCORDING TO PAUL FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to today’s Paolo Fox horoscope, is that of Pisces: an excellent day for you if you can balance your personal interests with those of those close to you.

TODAY’S FORECASTS FOR ARIES, TAURUS, GEMINI, CANCER, LEO AND VIRGO

THE HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK: OCTOBER 31-NOVEMBER 6 2022