Paolo Fox horoscope today | Wednesday, August 2, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayWednesday 2 August 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, in these early August days you are put to the test: some are held back by health problems, others feel tangled in a situation they cannot get out of and still others are at a crossroads. Remember that you can’t have everything in life, sometimes you have to know how to be satisfied. However hold on, the wind will soon turn.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Wednesday 2 August 2023), the stars are on your side and guarantee you luck and creativity, you now have the potential to shine your light in many fields. Beware of some uncertainty regarding your career and working life, nothing sensational, but be careful.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, during the next few hours of this August 2, 2023 you will be able to count on your communication and persuasion skills. The time is coming to accelerate and prepare the ground for a great last part of the year, just be careful not to go into energy debt because you need to be energized and ready both physically and mentally.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, your adventurous side is catching on, someone has decided to throw themselves into a situation that doesn’t guarantee many certainties but makes them feel alive and could leave them something important. Career seems to be stalled and luck is decidedly fluctuating. Try hard.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Wednesday 2 August 2023), you are going through a period of ups and downs: relationships with others are excellent but your health could give you some headaches that you have to manage or solve at the sooner. Try to rest more.

FISH

Dear Pisces, you have decided to prioritize physical and psychological recovery. You are too tired and in these conditions you would risk making all the efforts made so far in vain; better to stop for a moment and regenerate. Beware of discussions, possible squabbles with a person with whom you are not really compatible…

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, AUGUST 2, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Sagittarius: during the next few hours of this August you can count on your communication and persuasion skills.

