Paolo Fox horoscope today | Wednesday, August 2, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, wednesday 2 August 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, the beginning of this month of August will be a bit complicated for you, especially as regards work: someone will give you a hard time or annoying problems will arise that you will have to solve, even quickly. Try to remain calm and lucid to understand how to solve them and continue as best as possible.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Wednesday 2 August 2023), you are meeting many people, experiencing again the pleasure of being loved and appreciated by those around you! Also the form (both physical and psychological) is very good, you are living a great moment. But pay attention to the working sphere.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

TWINS

Dear Gemini, you are ready to face the challenges that await you in this month of August with your head held high and with the necessary strength, you do not lack determination as well as mental flexibility so you have nothing to fear! Try to manage your finances better too, which are not infinite…

CANCER

Dear Cancers, the time has come to go out and be around people, cultivate relationships with others and give great space to sociality; the chances of meeting a nice and intriguing person are very high, you could find a soul mate when you least expect it… Come on, get busy!

LION

Dear Leos, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Wednesday 2 August 2023), you are full of energy, make the most of it and to the fullest. In love, a little intervention is needed because you are not spending enough time with the partner who deserves it… A turning point from a working point of view would be needed, something that can make you move on and interesting challenges will soon arrive in this regard!

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, you are not in top shape at this time of your life, take care of yourself and rest. If you have deadlines and you really can’t delegate to anyone, make an effort, but only the bare minimum otherwise it’s clear that the body is asking you for some respite. Luck is starting to turn your way.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, AUGUST 2, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Leo: you are full of energy, make the most of it. In love, a little intervention is needed.

