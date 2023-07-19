Paolo Fox horoscope today | Wednesday July 19, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayWednesday July 19, 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, in love it is the best time to make plans with your partner. New collaboration proposals arrive at work that you should evaluate. You will be able to take away great satisfactions. You will see that everything is fixed, if something does not go as you would like, sooner or later it will be fixed.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Wednesday 19 July 2023), if you have something to say to your partner you should do it immediately also because being honest is always the best choice. At work, keep an eye out for someone to trick you.

THE TABLE TO CALCULATE THE ASCENDENT

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, this is the right time to formalize a relationship and at work a new very interesting phase begins with lots of news. Maybe you’ll be able to get a promotion or a new job. The important thing is to demonstrate that you are excellent employees. Then the time will come for rest and well-deserved relaxation.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, in love you have a great need for new stimuli, as well as at work. Major changes are coming in your life and you should welcome them with open arms. Don’t be afraid of the news, indeed very often they are excellent opportunities for success.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Wednesday 19 July 2023), if there is someone you like you should come forward. As for the working sphere, go ahead with your head held high and leave those who speak ill of you alone.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

FISH

Dear Pisces, love is booming right now so enjoy the moment. At work you seek greater stability so you are starting to look around you. You will be able to take great satisfaction and understand which way you are going.

PAUL FOX’S HOROSCOPE 2023

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, JULY 19, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Sagittarius: it may be the right time to formalize a relationship. Besides, what do you have to hide or fear? Open up to the future with enthusiasm and confidence.

TODAY’S FORECAST FOR ARIES, TAURUS, GEMINI, CANCER, LEO AND VIRGO