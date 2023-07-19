Paolo Fox horoscope today | Wednesday July 19, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as Your Facts) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, wednesday 19 July 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, this day begins with a lot of energy to pour all in love. At work, on the other hand, you should complete an agreement as soon as possible. Don’t be angry if something doesn’t go the way you want. The unexpected is part of the game.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Wednesday 19 July 2023), love hasn’t been booming lately and there have been problems with your partner but try not to always be too rigid. Interesting news is coming to work.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, if you have just met someone new don’t let them get away because they could be the right person. On the job well for new collaborations. You will be able to take great satisfaction in every field and demonstrate what you are made of.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, you have to make a decision as soon as possible in love and stop always keeping the foot in two shoes. At work you will receive many proposals, evaluate them carefully.

LION

Dear Leos, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Wednesday 19 July 2023), heaven promises very well in love so if you’ve been in a couple for a long time you could think about living together or getting married. At work, it’s better not to fuel futile arguments with the bosses.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, the desire for serenity in love is great so if you have feelings for someone, come forward. At work there are some small obstacles but nothing insurmountable. Maybe someone will try to put a spoke in your wheels, but you go straight on your way.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, JULY 19, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope of Paolo Fox today is that of Leo: with this sky there are excellent opportunities in every field. Roll up your sleeves.

