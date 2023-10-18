Paolo Fox horoscope today | Wednesday 18 October 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a true authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecastsPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayWednesday 18 October 2023, for signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

Dear Libra, this is an interesting period: a good offer or an interesting opportunity is coming, even if the climate around you will make the difference when you have to evaluate everything. There are also several things to review: read everything calmly without rushing, it’s better to waste a few more minutes now rather than regret it in the future.

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Wednesday 18 October 2023), you are thoughtful, nervous and agitated. Many feel anxious about a new beginning: you have probably taken the right path and by the end of the month a small or large success will arrive for those who have started a business, perhaps even in different places than usual.

Dear Sagittarius, do you feel physically tired or little stimulated by what is around you: someone has undertaken a new career path but will have to manage it with attention and prudence, in particular those who started from scratch and will certainly have to rely on experience but also to be careful in actions and choices!

Dear Capricorn, now it is possible to recover a feeling and make plans for the future: you feel better than in recent days and the worst seems to be behind you, even if a physical discomfort remains or a dilemma has not yet been resolved.

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Wednesday 18 October 2023), you are experiencing a fluctuating phase and this instability is a little dizzying, hold on until the weekend when the vibrations will be very different! Someone is unable to be calm because they feel challenged in the environment they find themselves in, the advice is however to remain calm and avoid conflicts especially with those born under the signs of Aries and Cancer.

Dear Pisces, even small things risk annoying you in these 24 hours, the tension is very high as is the intolerance for something (depending on individual situations): there are many pending issues and everything else goes into the background, put it off every discussion on Friday and Saturday in which you will be supported by the favorable Moon.

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is the one dLibra: a good offer or an interesting opportunity is coming.

